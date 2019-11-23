After the tremendous success of Baby Doll, Sunny Leone and Ekta Kapoor are teaming up again for another chartbuster. The hot and beautiful diva is set to sizzle the screen with a special dance number for the second season of Ragini MMS Returns.

Just like Baby Doll, Sunny Leone will once again raise temperatures with the peppy number Hello Ji, which is touted to be the biggest party song of the year.

Composed by music-director duo Meet Bros and choreographed by Vishnu Deva, Hello Ji is sung by Kanika Kapoor and promises to bring everyone on the dance floor.

Commenting on her appearance in Ragini MMS Returns 2, Sunny Leone told IANS, "Having worked with Ekta before and having an absolute blast, the two of us knew that we'd definitely be working again. That's the beauty of the industry. You work with someone, there's a gap in between and then you collaborate with them again. The two of us get along so well and this time we want to hit it out of the park. The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool."

She added, "Everything about the song makes me elated to be a part of it. I've worked with Vishnu before on countless songs. We know exactly what to do and how to make it different. Even the set on which the song is shot gives me good memories. It reminds me of all the great things we did here. It's going to be a track that people are going to dance to and remember for a very long time."

Ragini MMS Returns 2 will star real-life lovebirds, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood. The teaser of the horror sex web series showed the lead pair's wild romance.

Ekta Kapoor's Ragini MMS is one of the most popular erotic horror franchise of all time. The film's sequel Ragini MMS 2 featuring Sunny Leone went on to become a bigger success than the first part. Post the second instalment, Ekta shifted the series to the webspace. Ragini MMS Returns starred Karishma Sharma and Vikas Gupta's brother Siddharth Gupta and was released in Ekta's digital platform ALTBalaji.