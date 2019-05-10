Lovebirds Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood will now be steaming up your screens with their wild romance in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming horror sex web series Ragini MMS Returns 2. The teaser of the series has been released online and needless to say that Divya and Varun have lived up to the expectations of the horrex franchise.

In the 51-second teaser, we are given a complete recap of the Ragini series which looks like an attempt to brush up their viewers' memory. After a 20 seconds recap, we finally get a glimpse of Divya and Varun's intense sexual chemistry. From undressing to chewing up each other lips, the couple can be seen going wild into the bed with their steamy romance.

Ekta Kapoor welcomed Divya and Varun into the franchise and released the teaser video with a note that reads, "Dayummmmm Balaji's biggest youth mass franchise is back and will be on air this year. Welcome Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal. I am sure you guys will add a punch to this Horror Sequel. Ragini is back."

Divya and Varun have had been the talk of the town mostly because of the series of drama in their respective relationships. After splitting up with their partners – Divya with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma and Varun with Bigg Boss 11 participant Benafsha Soonawalla – both Divya and Varun participated in MTV show Ace Of Space. During their stint in the reality show, they spent a lot of time together and fell in love. Post the show, Divya and Varun admitted to their relationship and have been inseparable since then.

Besides participating on reality shows, Varun and Divya hosted MTV Roadies Real Life Heroes together. Varun also featured in an episodic of MTV Big F while Divya played a cameo in Puncch Beat. However, if the report turns out to be true, Ragini MMS web-series will mark their full-fledged acting debut. Moreover, rumour has it that the couple may be part of popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.