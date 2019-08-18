There is no denial that Sunil Grover, who carved a niche for himself in small screen by playing the much-loved characters Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi in Comedy Knights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show is a star with a massive fan following. Such is his popularity that when he quit Kapil's show, fans were extremely upset. There were several efforts made by the channel, his colleagues and fans to make him return on show but Sunil stayed determined.

But another chance for the fans to see Grover play Rinku Bhabhi yet again has arisen. Sunil recently got into the character of Rinku Bhabhi to entertain the guests at the wedding in Bali, Indonesia.

In a video, which has now gone viral, Sunil, dressed as Rinku Bhabhi is seen crooning to his popular song, "mere husband mujhko pyaar nahi karte" and leaving the guests in splits. Thereafter, he asks one of the guests, "Rakhi apne husband ko kaise pyaar karte hain please bataye (Rakhi, please tell us how do you love your husband)". The guest replies, "mujhe bahut sharam aati hai ( I am very shy)", to which Sunil says, 'bus yehi hai joh mujhe nahi aati...(This is the only thing which I don't know)".

For the uninitiated, Sunil and Kapil Sharma got into a mid-air brawl in March 2017, post which the former left the show. Although the dust has settled down now and both are happy in their respective professional front, Kapil and Sunil are apparently not comfortable with each other's presence but seem to be cordial on social media.

Meanwhile, Sunil recently revealed his inspiring journey, how harsh life was and how he managed to survive in Mumbai before 'Gutthi' happened to him through a post for social media blog Humans Of Bombay.

The actor-comedian said that despite being good at acting, he would earn around Rs 500 a month during his initial year in Mumbai.

"I was always good at acting & making people laugh. I remember in 12th grade I took part in a drama competition–the chief guest said that I shouldn't participate, because it was unfair to the others! After I finished my masters in theatre, I came to Mumbai to act. But for the first year, I only partied. I lived in a posh area, using my savings & some money from home. I'd only earn around Rs.500 a month. But I thought I'd be successful soon," he said.