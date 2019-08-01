Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who carved a niche for himself in small screen by playing the much-loved characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati in Comedy Knights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, respectively, is a star with a massive fan following. But the stardom didn't come easy for the talented actor.

In a recent post for social media blog Humans Of Bombay, Sunil revealed his inspiring journey, how harsh life was and how he managed to survive in Mumbai before 'Gutthi' happened to him.

Sunil started off saying that despite being good at acting, he would earn around Rs 500 a month during his initial year in Mumbai. "I was always good at acting & making people laugh. I remember in 12th grade I took part in a drama competition–the chief guest said that I shouldn't participate, because it was unfair to the others! After I finished my masters in theatre, I came to Mumbai to act. But for the first year, I only partied. I lived in a posh area, using my savings & some money from home. I'd only earn around Rs.500 a month. But I thought I'd be successful soon," he said.

He went on to say how he landed his first TV show but was replaced soon after. "Eventually I realised that there were many like me, who were 'superstars' of their town & 'strugglers' here. Soon I had no income & was given a harsh reality check. I was demotivated. But I remembered how my dad wanted to be a radio announcer & even had an offer. But because my granddad was against it, he had to work at a bank & regretted it. I didn't want to let my dreams go. So I picked up the pieces & rigorously looked for work. But the road was still rocky. Once I'd been selected to act in a TV show–we'd even shot for a few days. But when I stopped getting my time to come on set, I called the team–they said I'd been replaced."

Sunil added that during the same time, he started getting work in voiceovers and realised how fortunate he was as he had something to look upon when TV or films didn't work out in his favour. "Around that time, I got offered to do a radio show. It was only going to be aired in Delhi, but when that show went live, it went viral! They decided to air it across India!"

And then there was no looking back for him. "After that, I got work in radio, TV & films. Soon 'Gutthi' happened & in no time, became a household name! I remember I was called on a live show & when I went on stage, the audience was roaring for me! I turned to make sure there wasn't anyone else, whom they were clapping for–but it was all for me. It took several moments like that, to bring back that young boy in me, who used to think that he could conquer the world. The young boy who used to make sure that everyone around him was smiling & entertained. The young boy who didn't let failures dim his dreams & overpower his need for victory. So even though I've come this far... this young boy has a long way to go."