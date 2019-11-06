A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students and their guardians after he reprimanded them for allegedly misbehaving with girls at a college in the Soraon area. According to police, the accused students misbehaved with some girls during a health check-up camp at the premises of Aadarsh Janata Inter College on Tuesday. The teacher pulled up the students who were misbehaving. The students later went to their homes and brought their family members who brutally beat the teacher with sticks. The unruly students also ransacked the school.

#WATCH Prayagraj: A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students&their guardians at Balkaranpur's Adarsh Janta Inter College after he scolded the students when they allegedly misbehaved with female students. Prayagraj SP says "FIR registered, they'll be arrested soon." (5.11) pic.twitter.com/lfpqHVVPW2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019

Accused abscond

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nagendra Singh said that a case had been registered and investigations are on. The accused boys are reportedly absconding. One of the parents, however, said that some boys accidentally fell on some girl students during the health check-up and the teacher assaulted them and also abused them. Searches are being conducted and we will soon arrest the culprits said SSP Singh. More information is awaited from sources.