A shocking video showing a doctor at a reputed hospital beating up and slapping a patient is doing the rounds on social media. The incident is reported to have happened at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur on June 1, Saturday. The reason for the attack is not clear.

The viewers can see the doctor aggressively hitting the patient with his hands even when the latter is trying to shield himself from the blows. The patient was reportedly admitted for gastroenteritis.

The doctor, seen wearing a dark shirt and a face mask, with a stethoscope on him, hits the patient lying on the bed. The victim looks to be in his late twenties. The video then shows the doctor climbing onto the man's bed and towering over him while continuing the blows.

Three other people in masks, white coats and gloves are seen in the background. Initially no one, including the watchers and the hospital staff, comes to the rescue of the patient. However, when the situation becomes too severe, the people in white lab coats intervene and stop the assault.

The SMS hospital authorities told Times of India that no complaint had been lodged but they would look into the matter.

"No one has come to us to complain against the doctor for beating the patient. But we have constituted a committee to look into the matter. We have to first check if the incident happened here," Dr S Meena, the medical superintendent of the hospital, was quoted as saying by TOI.

He added, "If the incident did happen at our hospital, we will take strict action against the guilty doctor."

"I have also received a viral video. We have issued directions to the SMS Hospital administration to send a factual report on the video by tomorrow," Raghu Sharma, the state health minister, said.