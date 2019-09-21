Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was caught on Rohit Sharma's while he was reciting a Shayari. The 32-year-old Indian opener took to Instagram and shared a video of his opening partner which has become viral on social media.

The hard-hitting opener featured in the video which was shot by the camera of Rohit Sharma's phone while travelling in a flight. He was seen speaking to himself while his eyes were closed.

The 33-year-old cricketer who had a good start to his South Africa series as he and Virat Kohli took India home in the second T20 fixture can be seen enjoying his own time while saying something which cannot be heard.

The video left the netizens in splits as the facial expressions of the Indian opener were pretty much funny. Sharma clarified in his caption that Dhawan was not speaking to him.

In reply to that Dhawan said that he was actually reciting a Shayari while the video was shot. He also mentioned that he was having fun reciting it and wished that he had invested the same amount of passion in his education.

Former cricketer like Yuvraj Singh and current cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer and even Harbhajan Singh made fun of the player who is also popularly known as 'Gabbar'.

"No no he isn't talking to me! And he's too old to have an imaginary friend. Why so loco jattji shikhardofficial," Sharma's caption read.

"I was practicing shayeri and janab ney video le liya. Kya dil se yaad kar rha tha wah Maza aa gya. Kaash itne dil se padhaayi bhi kari hoti," Dhawan replied on the video.

The Men in Blue are slated to face South Africa in the final fixture of the three-match T20 series in Bengaluru on September 22. After the conclusion of the series, Team India will fight it out against the Proteas in a three-match Test series as well which will start from October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

The Indian cricket team are currently leading 1-0 in the T20 series after they defeated South Africa with an over and seven wickets to spare in Mohali.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli led from the front during the chase as he scored a match-winning innings of 72 runs from 52 balls and took India home in just 19 overs.

Deepak Chahar was the pick among the bowlers as he scalped two wickets giving away just 22 runs in his quota of four overs. The Men in Blue will look forward to complete a whitewash against the Proteas in the T20 series.