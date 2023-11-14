Shehnaaz Gill has been seeking blessings in the mystic ranges of Uttarakhand. The Thank You For Coming actress was seen visiting Badrinath dham and also shared pictures and videos from her spiritual journey. Netizens kept asking who was the person taking all her pictures and videos and now it seems, her co-star, Raghav Juyal has also accompanied her.

The video

Raghav Juyal's fan page shared a video of the actor from Badrinath. In the video, we see Raghav seeking blessings. Next to him, there seems to be a lady with a covered face but is seen wearing the same clothes in which Shehnaaz shared a picture. For a while now, there have been rumours of something brewing between Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-stars Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill. However, the two have maintained that they are "just good friends".

The video now seems to be confirming the speculations around the two and their relationship. Social media is elated to see the two of them together. Earlier, Salman Khan has blown the lid on their alleged romance. He had also pleaded Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans to let her move on. He had also hinted at seeing something brewing between her and someone which everyone quickly related to Raghav.

Salman Khan urged people to let Shehnaaz move on

"Kuch time pehle inko (Shehnaaz Gill) Sidnaaz Sidnaaz karke bolte the. Ab vo duniya mai nahi raha aur vo jaa pe bhi hai, vo bhi yahi chahega ki inki zindagi mai koi aaye, you know shaadi hojaaye, bacche hojaaye, par social media pe yeh kuch log jo sidnaaz sidnaaz karke, kya zindagi bhar yeh kunwari rahegi kya? (Some time back they used to call them sidnaaz sidnaaz. Now he is not in this world but wherever he is, he would also want that she get married and have kids. But people on social media saying sidnaaz do you want her to stay unmarried lifelone?)," Salman had said at KKBKKJ press conference.