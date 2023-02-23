Shehnaaz Gill has won the hearts of netizens all over again! The diva was attending an event when something she did touched the hearts and souls of everyone around her. The former Bigg Boss contestant was singing when she heard the sound of azaan (Muslim prayer). Gill paused till the azaan got over and resumed singing only after that.

Social media in awe

Shehnaaz's gesture has made the entire social media go gaga over her pureness. "She is a positive soul..giving positive vibe always..giving respect to other religion is the most positive thing ever..and being the positive person shehnaaz did the same..i appreciate it being a Muslim...proud to Stan her..proud that I love her who gives respect to other religion..," one user wrote. "This was God blessing Shehnaaz not just azaan," another user wrote.

"Proud of our idol Shehnaaz," a netizen commented. "That is why we call her our role model," another netizen commented. "This is called respect and I have always seen her and prayed in front of the church chapel too when she went to Goa for a shoot. She always respects irrespective of the religion," one more netizen commented.

No marriage for Shehnaaz?

This comes barely a few days after Shehnaaz Gill said in her chat show that she doesn't see marriage as a possibility for her anymore. The Punjabi girl was left devastated after the untimely and tragic demise of her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla. Despite being shattered, Gill picked up the pieces and moved on in life.

However, when netizens were hoping to find love again, Shehnaaz has said that she doesn't want to get married and is working hard so that she has money to support herself during old age.