Shehnaaz Gill has emerged as the nation's favourite ever since she made her presence felt on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi kudi fell madly-in-love with hunk Sidharth Shukla and was left devastated after his death. However, the Katrina Kaif of Punjab, as she gets called by many, picked up the pieces and moved on. However, when it comes to falling in love again or getting married, it is a closed chapter for Gill.

In a recent interaction with Bhuvam Bam on her Youtube show - 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill', Shehnaaz said that she doesn't believe in love anymore. She went on to add that she is earning and working hard so that when she gets old and has no one, she will have the money to take care of her.

Shehnaaz to never get married?

"Life mein tumhe nahi pata na tumhara future kya hai. You should be prepared for everything. Abhi mere paas hain kuch cheezein karne ke liye, mein kar rahi hun. Aage jaake I will try my best to keep working. But if I am not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I don't have to beg others for money in future. Uss chakkar mein mujhe shaadi na kar leni padhe. Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi. Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein. But mujhe hai ki mein apni saving rakhun. Mera yeh hai nahi ki mein paise udaon, mein save karne chahti hun," she said on the show.

(You don't know what your future could be. You should be prepared for everything. Right now I have many things to do, which I am doing. In future, I will try my best to keep working. But if I am not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I don't have to beg others for money in future. That shouldn't be the reason for me to get married. I don't believe in marriage anymore. I have to go far and ahead in life. I want to keep my savings, I don't splurge).