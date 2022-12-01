Shah Rukh Khan is one of the busiest actors we have in B'town. After four years of hiatus, fans will witness the charisma of King Khan on the big screen next year 2023. The actor leaves no stone unturned to treat their fans with his movie updates. Recently wrapped up the filming of his latest movie Dunki in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and shared the video with his fans thanking the cast and crew of the film.

On Thursday morning, SRK shared new posters from his upcoming film Pathaan and also gave the much-needed countdown for the release, since then fans have been waiting with bated breath for the first song of his forthcoming film. Amidst movie promotions and choco block schedule, SRK took time off from his busy schedule and headed to the holy city of Mecca (Makkah) to perform Umrah. Several photos and videos of SRK performing Umrah have gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan opts for traditional Rida and Izar attire as he performs Umrah at the mosque.

In the clips and pictures that are doing rounds on social media, SRK is surrounded by devotees who are seen performing Umrah at the holy city of Mecca.

Shah Rukh is seen wearing a Rida and Izar. Following covid-19 protocol, he is also seen wearing a mask. King Khan is accompanied by his team and security personnel.

What is Umrah and when is the best time to perform?

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to the holiest city for Muslims, Mecca (Makkah). The devotees carry out rites in Masjid Al Haram. The pilgrimage can be taken at any time of the year.

King Khan in the house of the "King of all the Kings" ❤️#Umrah #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/6GQuPR0cvO — Aamir Khan (@AAMIRKHAN313) December 1, 2022

Fans get emotional upon seeing SRK and shower blessings on the actor

Ever since the videos and pictures of SRK performing Umrah at the mosque has gone viral, fans have been showering blessings on the actor.

Masha Allah Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca After wrapping shoot of Dunki, In Saudi Arabia ❤️@iamsrk@SRKUniverse#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1gPTNWSNVq — Being Danish Surya (@danishsurya0786) December 1, 2022

A user wrote, "May Allah bless you and reward you for performing Umrah @iamsrk. A truly beautiful sight to see you in our Holy place, Shah Rukh ... MashaAllah ... my heart is full. #ShahRukhKhan"

O Allah, accept the Hajj of our beloved man ???, and make us go there too ???#ShahRukhKhan #Umrah pic.twitter.com/SAcoTsnLPf — ʀᴏꜱʜɴɪ ? (@roshni_srkian) December 1, 2022

Another fan wrote, "Superstar Shahrukh Khan spotted in MAKKAH while performing Umrah. May Almighty Guide and Bless him towards the Deen #ShahRukhKhan."

Masha Allah Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca After wrapping shoot of Dunki, In Saudi Arabia ❤️@iamsrk@SRKUniverse#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1gPTNWSNVq — Being Danish Surya (@danishsurya0786) December 1, 2022

Other Bollywood celebrities who have performed Hajj and Umrah

From Dilip Kumar to Aamir Khan, have performed Hajj and Umrah in the past.

After performing Umrah, he will be soon attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

Work front

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan. Apart from King Khan the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to release on January 25.

A very big Shukran to @mocsaudi_en , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth… pic.twitter.com/gjCqCMRSZk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2022

The actor will also be seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and will release in theatres in December 2023. SRK then has Atlee's Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.