Holi 2020 is over and just when people across the world are recovering from the festival hangover, an old video of one of Bollywood's most loved couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrating Holi like no one's watching has surfaced online.

The throwback video was shared on Twitter by Subhash Ghai. The party thrown by the ace filmmaker was held in Mudh Island, Mumbai, in 2000. In the short clip, the couple is seen enjoying every bit of the festival with their friends from the industry.

Ghai wrote on his social media page: "Nostalgia Mukta Arts Happy Holi @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas @Whistling_Woods SRK , Gauri n friends at subhash ghai's HOLI party in meghna cottage , mud island mumbai in 2000"

SRK's 2020 Holi wish for fans

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh treated his fans with a picture of himself on the occasion of Holi 2020 and wished everyone a happy and safe Holi. "And to everybody here's looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy and madness of these colours. Happy Holi and be safe," he captioned the picture.

SRK's professional life

On the work front, Shah Rukh has been on a sabbatical post the failure of Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and was helmed Aanand L Rai.

While the superstar is yet to announce his upcoming next, rumours of him teaming up with ace directors from the Indian film industry have been doing the rounds.

Rumour has it King Khan has joined hands with South filmmaker Atlee Kumar for a project. The reports in Tamil media say that the deal has been signed by both the parties and a formal announcement on the untitled film will be made soon. The rumours had earlier claimed that Atlee had signed a three-film deal with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies.