A man from Glasgow, identified as John Irvine, found a way out to avoid paying 96 pounds for excess cabin baggage. Irvine wore half of his luggage before boarding the flight.

The video of the Scottish man wearing 15 shirts went viral on the internet. A series of videos were posted by Irvine's son Josh Irvine on Twitter. Irvine was returning home after a holiday in France.

The Snapchat videos said, "Suitcase was over the weight limit in the airport so ma Da whipped oot aboot 15 shirts n wacked everyone of them on to make the weight." Josh captioned the video by saying Irvine was "absolutely bloody roasting".

During the security check, Irvine was informed by the officials that his bags were weighing eight kilograms above the allowed weight and that he had to pay 12 pounds per kilogram.

Suitcase was over the weight limit in the airport so ma Da whipped oot aboot 15 shirts n wacked every one a them on to make the weight?????cunt wis sweatin pic.twitter.com/7h7FBgrt03 — Josh Irvine (@joshirvine7) July 6, 2019

Irvine didn't want to shell out so much money and he started emptying his bag by wearing eight kilograms of t-shirts.

Irvine's son was laughing at him in the video and in the last moments, we can see an uncomfortable Irvine walking around in the airport.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Josh said, "The staff were in stitches with laughter but trying to get through the security was a struggle because they thought he was trying to smuggle something under all his clothes."

"They told him to take off some tops, and he kept taking them off because they were wondering what he was hiding," Josh was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The video went viral on social media with many applauding Irvine for his wit. The video has currently received over 4K retweets and 35.6K likes.