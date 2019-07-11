Mallika Sherawat shared her striking look as a warrior princess in her next international movie Time Raiders.

The diva posted the first look on social media with a caption that read, "Getting ready to play a warrior princess in my international film TimeRaiders".

The picture showed Mallika flaunting her curves in a primitive avatar, wearing a headgear also. The photo is being widely shared on social platforms as Mallika's hot but new avatar is being praised.

Meanwhile, Mallika was recently in news for her controversial statement wherein, she said she had lost a lot of movies as she was not girlfriend of the lead actor or the director or producer. She had said that she was thrown out of films as the makers wanted to cast their girlfriends.

"See, lot of times I have lost roles because I wasn't dating the hero. There have been instances when I was thrown out of films because the actor, director or producer preferred their girlfriend to be the heroine," she had told an entertainment portal.

Apart from her next international film, Mallika is also going to be seen in horror comedy web series produced by Ekta Kapoor.