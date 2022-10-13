A new video of actress Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubhman Gill exiting a hotel is breaking the internet. In the video, the two are seen exiting with their luggage. Rumours of the two dating have been doing the rounds for a while now and the video has left their fans and followers convinced that there is something brewing between the two for sure.

"What's cooking here?? Butt merri sara Tendulkar but sara Ali Khan bhi acchi hai," wrote one user. "The staff of that hotel is holding sara's suitcase and asking for shubman's too," wrote another user. "They probably going in a same car," one more user commented. "Kartik fan need eyecheckup," another netizen opined.

Another video doing the rounds is of the same day where Sara is spotted in a flight and was reportedly sitting next to Shubhman. Khan and Gill's travelling and mingling videos have now assured their fans that there is a love story in the making.

Sara and Shubhman's hush-hush meetings

This is not the first time that Sara and Kartik have been spotted together. Sara and Shubhman had broken the internet when picture of the two eating at a restaurant together had surfaced online.

Since Shubhman had reportedly just broken off with Sara Tendulkar, many were puzzled by Sara Ali Khan's surprise entry into the picture. On Gill's birthday too his friends had blown the lid on his affection for Sara with a special birthday post. "Happiest birthday to My Main Man, The OG, Annoying and the google graduated baby But honestly My life would suck without you I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses, google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone," Gill's friend had posted.