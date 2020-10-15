The world's largest search engine 'Google' seems to have gone hotchpotch as off lately it is showing some bizarre results in its search trends. The recent one being Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar who was addressed as Indian cricketer Shubman Gill's wife. As per Google's massive goof-up, it accidentally shows Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar as the wife of rising India cricketer Shubman Gill.

It was discovered when users searched Shubman's Gill's wife on google and Sara Tendulkar's images began appearing on the screen. Though we know it isn't true but it has definitely raised a lot of eyebrows.

For the uninitiated, Sara and Shubman's rumors of dating each other have been doing the rounds for a lot of time. Their PDA was very much visible on social media. Commenting on each other's pictures and social media posts.

Sara and Shubham

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's names were searched by fans which might have been one of the reasons for Google to commit this major goof up. This isn't the first time when Google has made this kind of a mistake, a few days back Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma's pictures appeared as the wife of Afghanistani spinner Rashid Khan.

As Rashid and Anushka's names were heavily searched on Google, it seems the algorithm might have gone unstable.