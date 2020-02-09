Of late, rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making a lot of public appearances at parties, award shows and events hinting that they are indeed a couple. Recently, the duo attended Armaan Jain's wedding together and had a gala time together.

A video has gone viral on social media where Kiara and Sidharth are seen grooving to Tareefan song. Sidharth looks dapper in a black suit while the Kabir Singh actress looks sexy in a gorgeous glittery outfit.

Armaan tied the knot with his childhood friend Anissa Malhotra in a big fat Punjabi wedding in Delhi. The wedding was a star-studded affair and saw Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar and Kapoor sisters- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor entertaining guests with their stunning performances at the wedding.

Sidharth and Kiara rang New Year together

Both Kiara and Sidharth rang the New Year 2020 together in the lush greens of Africa. Both the actors shared postcard-worthy pictures of the African landscape consciously avoiding posting photos of them together.

Upon arriving back at Mumbai, Kiara and Sidharth were captured by the media and the former looked visibly uncomfortable at the presence of paparazzi. Sidharth could too be seen taking a moment to figure out what's really happening with Kiara as she avoided walking alongside him. The actress, without uttering a word, swiftly walked past the actor. She did not even pose for selfies with fans unlike the Student Of The Year actor.

Professional lives

Kiara and Sidharth will work together in the upcoming movie Shershaah, which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War.

Meanwhile, the Kabir Singh actress is riding high on the success of her film Good Newwz. She is also prepping up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Laxmmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawani.