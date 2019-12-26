After delivering three consecutive hits such as Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar is back with Good Newwz, his fourth film of 2019. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

A special screening of Good Newwz was organised on Wednesday evening for celebrities and film critics. The reviews have started pouring on social media and it looks like the movie has received a thumbs up from the critics.

According to several film critics, Good Newwz packs a hilarious punch and tickles the funny bone of the audience with its one of a kind situational comedy.

When it comes to performances, Akshay Kumar has yet again struck the right chord with the audience. Kareena, Kiara and Diljit too are impressive in their portrayal of their on screen characters.

While moviegoers will be treated with Good Newwz on Friday, take a look what critics have to say about the film.

The Times Of India: "At the heart of it, 'Good Newwz' is a light and breezy comedy and certainly makes for an entertaining watch."

Rating: 3.5 stars

The Indian Express: "The film works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of 'how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time'. When will filmmakers get past this hoary belief? Still, Good Newwz is not half bad at all."

Rating: 3 stars

Huffington Post: "For a film ostensibly about a vulnerable time in a couple's life, Good Newwz fails to evoke any genuine warmth, heartfelt emotions or vulnerability in the viewer. It's hollow, empty and a terrible advertisement for a German car company (you'll find out why if you watch it)."

Rating: Not mentioned

News18: "An urbane comedy with the fresh subject of a pregnancy switcheroo, Good Newwz may well be the family entertainer that city slickers opt for this weekend."

Rating: 3 stars