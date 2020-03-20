Coronavirus has hit the entire world hard and India with a population of 1.3 billion is at high risk too. Even after this scenario, Bollywood celebs are making a lot of efforts to spread awareness.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office has collaborated with director Rohit Shetty for a video to spread awareness on the pandemic featuring Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan along with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

Bollywood A-listers collaborate with Maharashtra govt to fight coronavirus

The Bollywood celebs took initiative to come forward and make one and half minute monochrome video that shows all the aforementioned celebs delivering one-liners to contain this outbreak through different measures to combat the pandemic.

These include washing hands, sanitizing homes, practising self-isolation and making sure to avoid any form of unnecessary travel.

The Maharashtra CMO's official account tweeted the video directed by famous Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, with the caption, "Let us all come together & win this War Against Virus, Thank you @RSPicturez & all the artists for this"

Thank you @RSPicturez & all the artists for this pic.twitter.com/oqBKZm7TcZ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 20, 2020

The cases of Coronavirus are increasing rapidly across the world with the count crossing 245,749 globally and 195 in India. The global death toll rose to 10,048 on Friday, with India reporting four deaths due to Covid-19.

Maharashtra worst affected state in India

On Friday, Maharashtra reported three new cases of Coronavirus, taking its total to 52 --highest in the country. The PM Narendra Modi made the government take up precautionary measures and citizens have been asked to enter the self-quarantine mode.

According to the health minister Rajesh Tope, around five cases under treatment were improving and would be discharged soon, "proving that COVID-19 can be cured". As Maharashtra continued to lead in the number of active cases, Tope appealed to people to refrain from stepping out of their homes as 'isolation' was the key to battling the COVID-19 virus.

As per reports, singer Kanika Kapoor, best known for her songs 'Baby Doll' and 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan', tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Friday. She has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow.