Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash, who made a mark for herself in the television industry with hit shows including Swaragini, has bagged the lead role in a Marathi film.

Interestingly, the movie titled School, College ani Life is produced by Bollywood's most bankable filmmaker Rohit Shetty with whom Tejasswi shares a good rapport. This is Rohit's first venture in the Marathi industry.

Excited to share the news, the actress wrote on Instagram: "Proud and lucky to have @rohitshetty sir as my mentor and it only got better when I got to be the leading lady of Rohit Shetty's first Marathi venture ..... SCHOOL COLLEGE ANI LIFE produced by Rohit Shetty... directed by Vihan Suryavanshi...coming this summer."

She also shared the first look of the movie in which she can be seen with Karan Kishore Parab, who will also be making his debut with the movie.

Tejasswi and Rohit's banters on KKK10

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (KKK10) hosted by Rohit. Besides the dangerous and daredevil stunts, it is Tejasswi who is entertaining viewers by hogging a lot of attention owing to her funny banters with Sooryavanshi director.

Once she was upset with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host for helping her answer during a task and in another episode, she was really angry with him for putting her phone in the grinder.

However, in one of the recent episodes, things turned ugly when the actress accused Rohit of being biased towards her co-contestant Amruta Khanvilkar. She was heard saying, "Rohit sir ne Amruta ko advantage diya. Mere pair jall gaya hai issliye" (Rohit Shetty has given Amruta advantage as I can't perform better due to my leg being burnt because of the earlier task)."

Though she said it in fun, it soon turned ugly as the ace filmmaker lost his cool and said, "Mai yaha taxi mey baith kar nahi aaya hu, bahut mehnat ki hai yaha pahuchne ke liye. Stay in your limits. I can throw you out of the show".

Check out the first look of Tejasswi from the movie School College ani Life: