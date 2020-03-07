The latest TRP report of 2020 released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is finally here. And this time, the changes are as drastic as they could get. Let's take a look at how your shows fared on the TRP chart.

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya has stayed intact at its top spot. The show has grabbed the top spot with 3.9 points.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: At number 2, we have a new entrant which is Rohit Shetty's adventure show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The show has made a spectacular ranking on the chart with 3.8 points.

Indian Idol 11: After Neha Kakkar - Aditya Narayan's wedding, it's the finale that has made the show continue its successful run at the TRPs. The show has grabbed the third spot with 3.6 points.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has continued to be in the top five and this time it's at the fourth spot with 3.1 points.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, which was dropping down for the last few weeks, has bounced back again and taken up the fifth spot this week with 3.1 points.

Naagin 4: Unlike previous seasons, Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 has not managed to maintain a continuous successful run. The show is at the sixth spot this week with 2.10 points. Jasmin Bhasin has confirmed her exit from the show and said, "My role was to add to the mystery. The audience was supposed to think that I am a naagin and in a surprising turn of events, Nia was to be revealed as one. The show is full of twists and this was one of them. What happens to Nayantara is a mystery and it will unfold on its own. For me, my journey on the show was always meant to be this way."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the seventh spot this week with 2.9 points.

Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi starrer Choti Sarrdaarni which has been the talk-of-the-town since its premiere episode has gained the eighth spot with 2.8 points.

Dance Plus 5: While the show never managed to land in the top ten of the TRP list, when it finally did it was for the finale episode. The show is at the ninth spot with 2.7 points.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is the last show in the list with 2.7 points.