This surely turned out to be a good Monday with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor here to set off our Monday blues. The lovebirds, who have not been seen often in the last few months, were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The couple is said to have been leaving for Goa. Both, Ranbir and Alia, were seen sporting mask and maintaining social distancing from the paparazzi.

While Alia Bhatt looked chic in an olive coloured dress, her message to the paps was loud and clear. Alia's t-shirt read, "Don't kill my vibe". On the other hand, Ranbir opted for an all-blue look and looked dapper as always. In a video that has now gone viral, Ranbir and Alia's staff is seen asking the shutterbugs to maintain some distance.

The media people are seen asking Ranbir and Alia to pose but the duo keeps walking ahead. At one point, Ranbir is even seen asking a cameraperson why he isn't wearing a mask. But, the person says that the two of them look really good together and continues to follow them.

If anything, the pandemic and sudden demise of Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor seems to have brought Ranbir and Alia a lot closer. Alia was seen standing with the family during their time of grief and stood rock solid behind Neetu Kapoor throughout. There have been reports of Alia Bhatt spending quality time with Neetu Kapoor these days and also bonds really well with Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Ridhhima Sahni.

The lovebirds and co-stars are soon going to be neighbours too. Alia Bhatt is said to have bought a new apartment in the same building in Bandra as that of Ranbir. As per a Pinkvilla report, Alia has bought the apartment for a whopping 32 lacs. It further says that while Ranbir's bachelor pad is on the seventh floor, Alia's apartment is on the fifth floor of the same building.