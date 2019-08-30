Passengers at the departure gate of the domestic terminal of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru had to face many obstacles on Thursday (August 29) due to a major leak on the roof following which rainwater entered the airport.

Many travellers took to social media to share their experience with water spilling into the airport through the roof. What was surprising was that it wasn't isolated to one area and water was seeping through multiple gaps in the ceiling.

The video also showed many workers trying to mop the water and push it out but due to the amount of water spilling into the airport, their efforts were in vain.

@HardeepSPuri - this is bangalore airport -domestic terminal where it is raining inside the terminal.. seriously we need deserve better pic.twitter.com/4RPmowXTxG — Anurag Gupta (@gupt_anurag) August 29, 2019

Tweeting the video of the incident, one Twitter user wrote, "@HardeepSPuri - this is bangalore airport - domestic terminal where it is raining inside the terminal. Seriously we need deserve better (sic)."

He also tagged the Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, so the central government will be aware of the situation.

According to the Times of India, a spokesperson for the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said: "Due to excessive rain in BLR Airport area, some water percolated through the external wall into the terminal building. The breach was identified and the area was repaired and cleaned."

Travellers were kept away as the area was cordoned off until the situation was in control.