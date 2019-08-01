Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) may soon become a popular venue for destination weddings.

As part of recent expansion plans, the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) is expected to build a first of its kind arena at the airport. The arena will host music concerts, weddings, exhibitions and other events.

The airport authorities have issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) for the arena, which is expected to be built by 2022.

According to the proposal, the arena will be developed on 6.3 acres of land with a capacity to accommodate up to 9,000 people. The idea behind this project is to cater to the growing demand for entertainment events in Bengaluru.

The arena will reportedly be a cost-effective and semi-permanent marquee structure, which will be developed adjacent to the newly built South Access Road that runs parallel to the main road.

Being the third busiest airport in India, KIA had 33.3 million passengers in FY 2018-19 and registered a 23.8 percent year-over-year growth. The airport expansion project is estimated to cost Rs 13,000 crore.