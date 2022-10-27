Watch: Producer caught with another woman by wife, rams car into her; spine chilling video goes viral

A video of producer Kamal Kishor Mishra ramming his car into his wife after being found with another woman has left social media fuming. The video is from the CCTV footage of the parking space where the incidence took place.

The ghastly accident took place in a residential building in suburban Andheri. The wife has sustained injuries to her head, legs and other body parts.

As per reports, Kamal Mishra's wife was looking for him. She found him in his car with another woman in their building's parking space. The producer tried to flee the scene and was caught on camera ramming his car into his wife causing serious injuries to her. The spine-chilling footage has left social media aghast with many demanding strictest punishments for his actions.

Watch the video here

"Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car. She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries. We're searching for accused. Further investigation underway:Amboli Police (CCTV Visuals)," ANI tweeted.

A complaint has been lodged at the Amboli police station. Reports state that an FIR has been filed against Kamal Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Kamal is reportedly the producer of film - Dehati Disco.