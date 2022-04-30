The Hindi national language row between actors Sudeep and Ajay Devgn has created a national debate with politicians and media personalities fuming over it further.

The entire fiasco began when Sudeep said, "You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's not happening. Today, we are making films that are going everywhere." He was speaking about the success of a Kannada film KGF 2 across the nation.

Ajay Devgn soon jumped in to call out the star for his comments leading to a war of words. However, soon Sudeep clarified the context in which he said the statement, and Ajay rested the case. However, things escalated after more actors and politicians started commenting on the issue. And it became a national debate.

Well, Ajay Devgn is not new to controversies, time and again the actor has churned out many statements that have caught the attention of the media. Let's take a look at some of them:

In 2022 during the promotion of his film Raid, Ajay revealed that he has been to jail twice. And once he was put behind bars for sneaking out his father Veeru Devgn's gun to college.

#25YearsOfDilwale

Superb Action/Romance that keeps you entertained with two action heroes in one frame. Ajay Devgn gives a terrific performance as an innocent lover and a mentally challenged person. Suniel Shetty is fab and Raveena Tandon looks very pretty and she was excellent. pic.twitter.com/VL9Rd4irLI — Nikhil ᴬᴰⁱᵃⁿ (@Nikhil728) February 4, 2019

During his Dilwale days, Ajay and Raveena Tandon were Bollywood's hottest pair. Soon Raveena in an interview accused him of cheating her for Karishma Kapoor. Ajay replied by calling Raveena 'the biggest liar.'

After starting together in several movies, Ajay and Karishma's off-screen relationship was doing the rounds. Though both the actors have maintained that they are 'just friends.' But soon rumor mills wrote stories of Ajay dumping Karishma for Kajol.

During the shoot of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Ajay allegedly got involved with Kangana Ranaut. There are reports of Kajol threatening to leave with her kids after hearing the rumors. Later, in an interview with an entertainment magazine, Kangana made a controversial statement that reads, "getting involved with married men was a mistake."

During the release of Shivaay, Ajay accused Karan Johar of paying Rs 25 lakh to Kamaal R Khan to tweet negative reviews about the film. The issue further escalates with Kajol making statements against her best friend Karan.

Days back when netizens criticized actors for promoting pan masala brands, Ajay clapped back calling it 'as a personal choice.'