Global star Priyanka Chopra never shies away from expressing her love for her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The couple often indulges in PDA—whether at events, parties, cosy corners of their home, or even at Nick Jonas's family home.

On Sunday night, Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, captivated their fans during their latest concert.

Priyanka Chopra shares a Passionate Kiss with Nick Jonas on stage

Several pictures and videos featuring Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle Jonas, and Joe Jonas have surfaced on social media.

At the event, Kevin and Nick Jonas were honoured at the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Nick arrived hand-in-hand with Priyanka, and the couple made a stylish appearance. Nick wore a white T-shirt, denim jacket, matching pants, and shoes, while Priyanka complemented him in a white top, denim jacket, and pants. Kevin, Nick, and Joe also posed together for photos. As Nick entered the venue, he greeted fans with a warm wave.

Amid the many clips circulating online, one viral video shows Priyanka swaying and enjoying the Jonas Brothers' performance. She was also seen grooving and singing along as Nick performed on stage.

In another video, seemingly from a different event, Priyanka and Danielle joined Nick, Kevin, and Joe on stage. Priyanka shared a sweet moment with Nick, locking lips and hugging him.

Netizens weren't quite impressed with Priyanka and Nick Jonas locking lips, as called it 'unecessary cringe behaviour.'

Work Front

Priyanka Chopra was recently in Mumbai for the shoot of SS Rajamouli's SSMB29, where she is reportedly paired opposite Mahesh Babu. Last month, she was in Odisha for the film's schedule. Fans are eagerly awaiting her much-anticipated Bollywood comeback.

For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood film was The Sky Is Pink, which was released in 2019.