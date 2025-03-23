Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra is currently busy shooting for Celebrity Laughter Chefs. She is the cousin of Bollywood actresses Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra. Mannara is once again making headlines—this time for lashing out at a reputed airline over alleged misbehaviour.

'What is this behaviour?': Mannara Chopra creates scene at airport, shouts at IndiGo Staff for denying boarding

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mannara shared that she was denied boarding on an IndiGo Airlines flight. In a series of posts, she tagged the airline and claimed that despite arriving on time at Mumbai Airport for her Jaipur-bound flight, she was not allowed to board.

In the video, Mannara can be heard arguing with the airport staff, insisting that her name was never announced for boarding. She claimed she was seated right in front of the boarding gate, yet since no announcement was made, she missed the flight. She further alleged that even though the aircraft was still stationed at the gate, the airline staff refused to let her board.

Mannara also accused the airline staff of being rude when she sought a resolution. Expressing her frustration, she asked, "What is this behaviour?"

Additionally, she claimed that the flight took off 15 minutes ahead of its scheduled departure and mentioned that she had faced a similar issue with the same airline at Delhi Airport.

A woman in the background was seen supporting Mannara, urging the authorities to reconsider and alleging that the final boarding call never included the celebrity's name. She also referred to Mannara as a "big celebrity" and someone who is "serving the country."

However, netizens had mixed reactions. While some sympathised with Mannara, others accused her of unnecessarily creating a scene, speculating that she was simply late and trying to cover it up.

A user mentioned, "Indigo people be like – hehe,"

Another quipped, "Big Celebrity? Big? (three laughing emojis)."

The third one said, "Everything was fine until I heard 'she's serving the country (smiling emoji).'"

The next one took a dig at her and said, "Listening to the lady who came forward to support Mannara, calling her a big celebrity."

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film Prema Geema Jantha Nai opposite Sreerama Chandra.

She later made her Hindi film debut with Anubhav Sinha's Zid, co-starring Karanvir Sharma. In 2015, she made special appearances in songs from two Tamil films, Sandamarutham and Kaaval.

Mannara also played the lead opposite Sai Dharam Tej in Thikka and made her Kannada film debut with Rogue in 2017. However, she gained recognition after participating in the 17th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2023. She emerged as the second runner-up, while Munawar Faruqui won the season.