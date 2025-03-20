Priyanka Chopra Jonas opts for stylish bralette; flaunts diamond- studded belly button ring worth Rs 2.7 crores

Priyanka Chopra is making her much-anticipated comeback in Bollywood after a hiatus. The actress is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 alongside Mahesh Babu. Last month, she was in Odisha for the film's shoot and returned to Mumbai today, March 19, 2025.

Spotted at the Mumbai airport, Priyanka greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and a friendly wave, exuding grace and confidence. Looking chic and stylish as ever, she wore a black bralette top paired with a printed co-ord set in black, white, and grey tones. Adding a touch of glam, she also flaunted her dazzling belly button diamond ring, which, as per reports, is worth a whopping ₹2.7 crores.

Priyanka's 'Working Holi' on the Sets of SSMB29

Known for embracing Indian traditions, Priyanka had a rather unconventional Holi this year. On March 14, she took to Instagram to share glimpses of her on-set Holi celebration with her team. In a heartfelt post, she wrote,

"It's a working Holi for us! Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi, full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones."

A close-up shot from her post showed her cheek smeared with gulaal, radiating joy. Another picture featured her posing happily with her hairstylist, makeup artist, and other team members, making the most of the festivities despite her busy schedule.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood film was "The Sky Is Pink," released in 2019.