A heartwarming video has gone viral of an Uttar Pradesh police inspector in Plibhit district hard at work and a monkey sitting on his shoulders and probably looking for lice. The video was shared on social media by a fellow police officer, Rahul Srivastav, an Additional Superintendent for Uttar Pradesh Police.

The inspector is seen rifling through paper and files while the monkey is sitting and doing his work by going through the inspector's hair and searching for lice. In the backdrop, many are heard laughing and giggling at the inspector who is sitting calmly and bravely while the wild animal is perched on his shoulder.

According to reports, the monkey came into the station on Tuesday afternoon and created havoc there.

"The monkey came inside the station premises in the afternoon and bit one of the woman officers. After that, he sat on my desk and as I tried to move, attacked me too. He later ensconced on my chair and began flipping through my hair," Srikanth Dwivedi, the Station House Officer (SHO) told ANI.

The monkey was in the station on Tuesday night and was released in a nearby forest area the next morning.

The video gained a lot of laughs and earned over 1,600 likes and 400 retweets.