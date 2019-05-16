In a spine-chilling incident, an explosion occurred in the mouth of a woman while she was getting treated in a hospital. The incident happened on Wednesday (May 15) evening in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

The woman was rushed to the J N Medical college in Aligarh after she allegedly consumed poison. The explosion took place as the doctors placed a suction pipe in her mouth. The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras. The team of doctors said that the woman, in all probability, had consumed sulphuric acid which after coming in contact with oxygen through the suction pipe exploded, reports news agency IANS.

In a statement, the hospital spokesman said that deeper research into the incident will reveal the actual cause.

(With inputs from IANS)