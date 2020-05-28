Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the government has eased the rules for lockdown 4.0 by resuming the domestic flights so that citizens stranded in different cities can get back to their families.

A few celebrities from the entertainment industry also left for their hometowns to be with their families. Rohan Mehra, Radhika Madan, Karan Mehra, Parth Samthaan were a few of the TV celebs who took the plane.

Parth flew from Mumbai to Hyderabad, however, a viral video has surfaced online where the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor is seen pool partying with a few of his friends in the city. The caption read: "After long two months he is doing pool party with his friends (in their respective home only ) "

As soon as the clip was shared online, many netizens slammed the actor for being irresponsible during the pandemic. Some also pointed out that the actor has not resorted to social distancing, while a few talked about the fact that one should remain under home quarantine for 14 days if travelled from one place to another. One of them also said that Parth has made fun of frontline workers by defying the rules.

Dear jobless fans of #ejf,Insaan ban Jao bahut scope hai.Stop spreading hatred for #ParthSamthaan just to satisfy ur ego.Its not easy to stay alone in Mumbai at dis tough time.Parth is blessed wid sum genuine frndscumfamilies who r alws there to support him #KasautiiZindagiiKay. pic.twitter.com/kPlZmmECYp — Ani (@jsr_ani) May 27, 2020

How do people defend someone who travels from one state to another to party with friends in this pandemic ??‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HJYd2kbGFR — ❦ (@its_sharmili) May 26, 2020

Parth's professional and personal life:

Parth plays the lead role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Erica Fernandes, who essays the character of Prerna.

The lead pair Parth and Erica were rumoured to be dating in real life from the very beginning of the show. Although the two had never admitted to their relationship, their social media pages had spoken volumes of the love they shared. Hence, when the breakup news surfaced, it sent shock waves among their fans.

Parth refuted the dating rumour and had told the Times of India that Erica and he are great friends and party together but are not in a relationship. "I am not dating Erica and was never in a relationship with her. We are great friends and have a lot of fun on the set. We share a good on-screen chemistry as well," he had said.

