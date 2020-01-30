Even as popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 continues to rule the TRP chart every week with interesting twists and turns, looks like the makers are up for a major change.

Fear not readers! No changes are expected to be brought to the plot or cast. Instead, ardent viewers are set to get treated with an extra dose of the Star Plus show. If reports are to be believed, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will be telecast six days a week instead of five.

According to IWMBuzz, the extension is coming to the Ekta Kapoor show due to a lack of weekend content as Star Plus' Divya Drishti that airs on Saturdays and Sundays is going off-air in a month's time.

The newly launched Rajshri show Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao might air on Saturday from next month.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 latest update

In the latest development on the show, Komolika (Aamna Sharif), who failed to kill Prerna (Erica Fernandes) taunts the latter that she will heave a sigh of relief when Prerna dies. Prerna, on the other hand, challenges to unveil the true face of Komolika in front of Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and the entire Basu family.

Meanwhile, Viraj is excited as he gears up to marry Prerna in the coming days. However, the latter is reluctant and decides to talk to Viraj and reveal the truth.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' relationship

The lead pair Parth and Erica were rumoured to be dating in real life from the very beginning of the show. Although the two had never admitted to their relationship, their social media pages had spoken volumes of the love they shared. Hence, when the breakup news surfaced, it sent shock waves among their fans.

Parth refuted the dating rumour and had told the Times of India that Erica and he are great friends and party together but are not in a relationship. "I am not dating Erica and was never in a relationship with her. We are great friends and have a lot of fun on the set. We share a good on-screen chemistry as well," he said.

"During my previous show, I would retire to my make-up room immediately after shooting my scenes, but that's not the case here. Erica and I have a lot of fun together on the set, hang out, and party together," Parth added.

https://twitter.com/vsirnate/status/1222833430615990272