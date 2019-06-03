Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan found himself in a very awkward situation in Mecca, when he met Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz for the Arab nation's Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit.

In a viral video that has been doing rounds on the Internet, the Pakistan PM could be seen walking up to the King who was waiting to receive him. The conversation took place with the assistance of the King's translator. Khan could be seen talking to him and suddenly walked away while the information was being translated to the King.

Weird — Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan spoke to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, walked out as the interpreter was translating his comments to the King. Finger gestures. With no goodbyes. pic.twitter.com/T06GysluQl the Saudis have apparently protested the behavior — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) June 2, 2019

This move attracted a lot of flak from netizens who did not appreciate the disrespect Khan showed to the King, breaking diplomatic protocol. The etiquette, which is usually followed, is that the person talking to the King could wait for the translator to finish relaying the information to him after which the person should leave.

In addition to this, Khan was not addressing the King but the translator, which ticked everyone even more. Twitteratis also noticed that Khan did not bid a proper farewell but walked away.

While the Saudi government did not make any comment on the incident, the Saudi King did not meet the Pakistan leader and the bilateral talks between the two countries were reportedly cancelled.

However, Khan had met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Not only people from Saudi, but those from Pakistan called Khan out for his rudeness.