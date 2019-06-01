It was an embarrassing performance by Pakistan in their first match of the World Cup as they were bundled out by West Indies for a paltry 105. The Pakistan batting order was absolutely blown away by some hostile pace bowling as they were never in tune with the aggressive short-pitched stuff doled out by the Windies bowler.

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis believes that it would be really foolish to write the side off after just the one defeat. However, he was quick to add that comparing this to 1992 campaign should not enter any part of the discussion.

"You have to remember that this World Cup is a very long tournament. There is a lot of cricket still to be played and it would be foolish to write off this Pakistan side after their defeat to the West Indies," wrote Waqar in a column for the ICC.

'Have to give credit to West Indies'

"You have to give credit to the West Indies for the way they used the short ball to pepper the Pakistani batsmen," he further added.

Speaking about the 1992 World Cup, Waqar said that even that side lef by Imran Khan lost their first match heavily, but then bounced back to clinch the title. He, however, cautioned the side to dwell too much in the past as 27 years is a long time to base comparisons on.

"A defeat like that damages the confidence and we need to make sure that we take our time to try and bounce back, think positive and turn the ship around," Waqar wrote.

Pakistan will now face hosts England and will enter the game as overwhelming favourites. They handed Pakistan a series defeat as they walloped them 4-0 in an ODI series just before the World Cup.

However, the former captain did not want the side to lose hope and become disheartened after the defeat.

"Mohammad Amir was probably the big positive from the day. He picked up a couple of wickets which will be good for his confidence. As a guy who was originally left out of the squad and then brought back in, it is important that he feels good about himself," Waqar said, speaking about the positives from the game.

Waqar also cautioned the Pakistan batting order and believed after their sloppy display against West Indies, England pace sensation Jofra Archer would be licking his lips to dismantle them when they next meet.