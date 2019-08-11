A video is out on social media that shows a Pakistani woman yelling at Priyanka Chopra and called her hypocrite for praising Indian Armed Force. However, the actress replied back to the lady with utmost respect.

Priyanka was present at an event in Los Angeles, where the Pakistani woman sitting among the audience verbally attacked her, accusing her of encouraging nuclear war against her nation. PeeCee patiently listened to her grudge and then responded in the most dignified manner.

"As a Goodwill Ambassador, you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. People like me have supported you in your business," the lady told Priyanka. She said this in regard to the actress' tweet "Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces", which she had made after Indian Air Force attacked and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan.

The global diva then replied to her saying that she does not promote war, but she is patriotic. She further apologised if she had hurt anyone who love her.

"I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic. So I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me," she said.

"But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love," Priyaka added.

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

Priyanka was recently in news for some wrong reasons. First, she was vehemently slammed on social media for allegedly not doing enough for the victims of Assam flood. She was mainly targeted as she was the brand ambassador of Assam tourism.

Later, she was ridiculed and trolled after a picture of she smoking went viral. Netizens had lashed out at her as she had once claimed to be asthmatic, and then seen smoking.