Rabi Pirzada, a Pakistani singer, tweeted a video of herself with reptiles including snakes and alligators and said that she would be gifting them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's decision to scrap Article 370, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The video, which has now gone viral, showed the singer standing in a room and identifying herself as a Kashmiri woman. She went on to threaten India and asked them to go to hell because of the scrapping of Article 370.

She said that she was a Kashmiri woman. She went on to say, "I am ready with snakes and alligators and these all are gifts for PM Modi." She then said, "get ready to die in hell."

Pirzada then said that India and Modi would have dire consequences unless something is done with the situation in Kashmir.

The second part of the clip had Pirzada sitting on a sofa with a snake and sang a song for Kashmir.

The video received massive backlash from Indians on Twitter. Here are some of the responses this daring video received.

You are funny. Seems you have missed #manvswildwithmodi. Fun intended. Hope no animals were hurt in your shoot. — Cijo Alex (@Cijoalex) September 5, 2019