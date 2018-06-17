It is no secret that Ajay Devgn is Rohit Shetty's hero. The duo has churned out blockbusters after blockbusters through the Golmaal and Singham franchise. However, the director is now working with Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh on Simmba and it looks like Ranveer is proclaiming Ajay's title.

Rohit took to Instagram to share a shot from the movie in making. In the picture, Ranveer holds a ferocious expression while he's seated on the staircase posing for the camera.

Rohit informed followers that Ranveer calls himself as "Rohit ka Hero [sic]." And then added that he has a special name for the talented star. "I call him 'The DYNAMITE'" he added following, "Yeh 28th December ko Phatega!!! [It will burst on December 28]" hinting the release date of the movie.

This is the first time Rohit and Ranveer are collaborating on a feature film and judging by the videos from behind-the-scenes, they are having a ball. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan.

Simmba is loosely based on Telugu star Jr NTR's movie, Temper. Ranveer plays the role of a cop in the movie.

The actor has been bulking up for the fierce role. His trainer Lloyd Stevens has recently shared a photo of Ranveer from one of his training sessions in Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad, where the film is being shot.

He captioned the picture: "Safe to say Inspector #Simmba is putting on some decent muscle mass."

In an interview with IANS, Ranveer expressed his excitement over working with Rohit in Simmba. He said, "I feel like I have been honest with my work and I have actually earned the distinction of being Rohit Shetty leading man. I am very excited about that. The kind of films I grew up too and the kind of film that reaches out to a broad spectrum of audience, I am very lucky to have that film coming up."

Apart from Simmba, Ranveer will soon be seen in Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars in Kabir Khan's movie based on the 1983 cricket world cup where he steps into the shoes of Kapil Dev.