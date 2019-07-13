If Virat Kohli is India's biggest batting star, Jasprit Bumrah is his counterpart in the bowling department. The 25-year old cricketer has been achieving success after success at the international level and has performed brilliantly across all the formats of the game.

As an ODI and T20 bowler, Bumrah was already leading the Indian pace attack by mid-2017 but after he made his Test debut in 2018, the Gujarati boy has become India's most dependable bowler in that format also. Needless to say, he has earned a legion of fans.

What makes Bumrah a most unique cricketer is the fact that he has gained these heights of success in cricket despite having one of the most awkward actions for a fast bowler. Traditionally, the pacers have been expected to have as smooth an action as possible and deliver the ball using their entire body in a rhythmic sequence of movements.

Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah's performance in the world cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up. ??? pic.twitter.com/bJYGUqzJvd — Shanta Sakkubai (@himsini) July 13, 2019

But the bowler from Ahmedabad has a short, stuttering run-up where he gains momentum only in the last few strides and doesn't seem to use his non-bowling arm much. India captain Virat Kohli also decided to try his hand at this action during a practice session of the Indian team. The skipper also imitated the right-arm pacer's style of celebrating a wicket.

But now, another fan of Bumrah has tried to copy his unique action. But this fan is special. She is not a young, aspiring cricketer but an old lady. Mumbai Indians retweeted a video posted by a Twitter account named Shantha Sakkubhai, apparently belonging to a lady in Chennai. An old women can be seen holding what looks like a mini football in her hands and mimicking the action of Bumrah inside her house. Judging by the caption, the lady might be the mother of the person whose account it is.

While the senior lady doesn't do the imitation fully but still, one has to admire her enthusiasm and passion. Bumrah has many fans but few would be as special as this one.