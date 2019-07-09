Anupama Parameswaran, the dazzling actress from Kerala, made her grand debut in the entertainment industry with 'Premam' that featured Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The success of 'Premam' helped her to fetch more offers from other industries, and within a very short period of time, she made her presence felt in Tollywood, Sandalwood and Kollywood. However, in recent days, several tabloids reported that Anupama is apparently dating Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

Rumours regarding their romantic affairs got heated up when Anupama was spotted following Bumrah on Twitter. As fans of the actress started sharing the romantic rumour on the internet, the actress refuted the claims and made it clear that she is just a good friend of Bumrah. A report published in Pinkvilla also revealed that the duo is not dating.

This is not the first time that Jasprit Bumrah's name is heard in connection with a film actress. Earlier, his name was connected with South Indian starlet Raashi Khanna. As the rumours became viral, Raashi Khanna revealed that she doesn't know Jasprit Bumrah personally, and all she knew was he is a cricketer.

Anupama Parameswaran is now awaiting the release of her new Telugu movie 'Rakshasudu', which is being directed by Ramesh Varma. The film has Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the lead role, and this film is a remake of Tamil blockbuster 'Ratsasan'.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah is currently playing a crucial role in determining the successful course of India in the ICC cricket world cup. As of now, Bumrah has grabbed 17 wickets from the eight matches he played in this edition of the world cup. Experts believe that Bumrah's performance will be quite crucial as India will lock horns with New Zealand in the semifinal of the world cup on July 09, 2019.