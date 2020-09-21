Nia Sharma turned 30 last week. With several birthday cakes, dresses and parties, Nia rang in her 'dirty 30' in style. Fans to celebs, Sharma received warm wishes from each and every section of the society. But all hell broke loose when Nia started sharing videos and pictures from her birthday celebrations. It so happened that out of the many cakes she was made to cut, one was of the shape of a penis. And the video showing her cutting that cake was enough to make netizens lose their cool.

From calling the cake 'vulgar' to calling the actress 'cheap', netizens trolled the television beauty viciously. However, not the one to take the unnecessary criticism lying down, Nia replied in her own sassy way. A day after the outpour of hate and vengeful messages, Nia shared a video of herself dancing away to glory.

Showing her back towards the camera, Nia showed off her phenomenal moves. "Whacky weird or whatever. Keep Calm and Move on," the actress wrote while sharing her video on Instagram. And the video and the caption surely seems like a sassy way to give it back to the trolls.

Nia Sharma had been rated as the third sexiest woman in the list of top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list, a couple of years back. Nia was placed at the third spot after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. The actress remains one of the most outspoken and bold celebs from the television industry.

Talking about her eccentric style of dressing, Nia had once said in an interview, "TV stars don't know how to dress up and they have to hire a stylist. This is true to a great extent. That's why I go out of my way to experiment. Sometimes I hit the bullseye, sometimes I miss. I am really conscious about what I wear and how I look. I am glad that media has acknowledged this. Over the years, I have really groomed myself."