A day after Nia Sharma celebrated her 30th birthday in style, the diva has come under fire over her birthday cake. Nia, who turned 30, on September 17, shared several photos and videos from her birthday celebration. Though the birthday was celebrated with a limited number of people, everyone made sure to make it a grand one for her.

Nia had cut several cakes on her birthday. And one of them happened to have the shape of a man's genitalia. While the actress too found it a bit awkward while cutting it, she went ahead and continued with the happy spirit. "Safely the best dirty 30th of my life Short of words ... overwhelmed, and happiest at the moment Appreciate the efforts madeeeee by you all.. @gautam.sharma13 @iam_reyhna @rrahulsudhir @arjunbijlani @amrin15 @shagun08 @shurabhavinofficial @cashmakeupartistry @savantsinghpremi @bhavin.chudasama.98 Thankkk youuu all for making this our first and the most memorable one," she wrote while sharing the memories.

However, as soon as she shared the video on Instagram, netizens lashed out at the actress. From calling the birthday cake vulgar to reminding her of our Indian culture, the actress was unnecessarily slammed.

"Koi sarm sanka h k nhi ....aisa enjoy kro kam se kam social network par ye post to na ..kro lakho log aap ko dekte h ....aap tv par aate ho ..logo par kya parbav padga", "I m your fan nia from khatro ke khiladi but this cake is like very disappointed atleast you should have not posted this showing vulgarity", "Cake is soooo rubbish", "What the hell cake is so rubbish", "Forgetting Indian roots", "Unfollow is the best reaction to such post" were some of the reactions the video post generated.

Nia and Bigg Boss

There has been a constant buzz over Nia Sharma being a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, the actress has always maintained that she can never stay inside and restricted in a house like that for months. Nia is one of the most popular names on the small screen and her presence on the show would definitely add more eyeballs to it. However, to get the final confirmation, we might have to wait till the premiere episode.