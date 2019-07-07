July 7 is Mahendra Singh Dhoni's birthday and celebrations began early for the former India captain. The victory over Sri Lanka provided the perfect background for the party to start and pictures of MSD with his face covered with cake started appearing in social media quite early on July 7.

But now, a more sober and official looking cake-cutting ceremony with MSD's family – his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva – in attendance has also taken place at the team's hotel. In the video shared by Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), the man who led the Indian team to 2011 World Cup triumph can be seen cutting a white rectangular cake with his daughter alongside him. Sakshi Dhoni is standing just behind and, Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira in arms, are also present.

India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are there as well. In a very cute moment, Ziva tells her father "you have to say something and then blow out the candles." Then, Dhoni presents the big knife to the little girl and she asks: "Are you ready?" and MSD says "I am ready" and the two blow out the candles together. Mahi then cuts a slice of cake which he first shares with his daughter and then, wife.

The whole team sings 'Happy birthday to you' for their former skipper. The voice of former India opener Krishnamachari Srikanth could be heard in the background egging the players on to put the cake on the birthday boy's face. However, the team, probably because they have already celebrated hard last night, desist from wild acts such as that.

Dhoni has turned 38 and this World Cup is almost certain to be his last. There have been reports circulating in the media that he may hang up his boots from international cricket after the event. Whether that happens or not, we will have to see, but for the moment, he remains a key member of the side.