It was yet another ruthless performance by the Indian team and the usual suspects were at the very best. The seamers rocked Sri Lanka early, the spinners controlled them and then the Indian openers forged a century partnership to absolutely dominate the chase. India became the number 1 side after the league stage, a true reflection of their dominance.

"We wanted to play good cricket. To be honest, we didn't expect this kind of scoreline heading into the semis. But that's what consistent performances and hard work get you. Really proud and happy of our team. Most amazing team to be a part of. It is really an honour to play for India," captain Virat Kohli said after the match.

Praises Hardik Pandya's role and intent

The captain also said that as a side, they never focus on the opposition as they believe in their own strengths. He said that his side has the belief that if they play according to their potential, they can beat any side, but if they don't, any side can beat them. He also spoke of Hardik Pandya and the importance of him firing and bringing the all-round balance to the side.

"He has a gut feel as to what the batter might do, so he's trying different things. Even when he goes out to bat you can see that intent, he's just switched on from ball one. It is amazing to have a cricketer like that who can bring in so much to the table. Hopefully two more performances from him and till now it has been wonderful to see his performances and passion for the team," Kohli further added.

In the other match of the day, South Africa downed Australia in a thriller. What this effectively means is that India will now take on New Zealand and Australia will take on England in the semi-finals respectively.

The Indian team, as per the skipper, is covered in all dimensions and now it is a matter of turning up and putting in a performance on the day.

"Feel confident if we are batting first or bowling first as we are covered with all dimensions. From that point of view we are happy with where we are placed. It is just about turning up on the semifinal day and putting up a performance," the skipper added.