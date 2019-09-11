At a time when not making space for a politician's envoy is seen as a sign of disrespect, the sports minister of Madhya Pradesh donned the hat of a traffic policeman for a few minutes after he found his vehicle stuck in a traffic jam in Indore, on Tuesday.

Jitu Patwari, long with a few people, quickly helped clear the traffic jam.

In a video tweeted by ANI, Jitu (in a white kurta) was spotted managing the traffic and asking vehicles to back off or move forward to clear the gridlock formed. The traffic was cleared soon and the vehicles could move peacefully.

#WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister, Jitu Patwari, helped in managing traffic after he got stuck in a traffic jam in Indore, yesterday. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/HILkS4fFcl — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

The Congress leader made headlines last month for calling former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan a sycophant. The BJP leader had said that though he always considered Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi as his leaders, he had now started worshipping them.

The sports minister's move took many by surprise since civilians are used to traffic being stopped for quite a while for a minister's convoy.