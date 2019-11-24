You might have seen Milind Soman shake his legs on peppy dance videos, but have you ever seen him dance Bihu?

The former supermodel's wife Ankita Konwar posted a video where she is seen teaching Milind some steps of Bihu, while she dances on stage during an event in Guwahati.

Milind-Ankita set couple goals

While he initially appeared to struggle a bit to pick up the steps, Milind soon got started to match steps with Ankita. "The time when @milindrunning tried #bihu," Ankita said in her caption. So cute!" she captioned the video on Instagram. And indeed the two looked absolutely adorable.

While Ankita wore a traditional Mekhela chador, her husband is seen sporting a casual attire. Well, they certainly set some major couple goals. Milind and Ankita's marriage was highly talked about affair because of their massive age gap.

Unbothered by trolls

The couple were vehemently trolled and made fun of, but they never paid attention to the negativity. Eventually, the duo tied the knot in April this year in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony.