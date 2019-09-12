The unconventional love story of Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar has always been the point of discussion mainly because of their age gap. While Milind is strong and handsome at 53, Ankita recently ringed in her 28th birthday on August 30 by climbing the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro. They often gets trolled on social media and both Milind and Ankita have taken all the toxic criticism against them in their stride. But this time around, Milind, in his own inimitable way, gave it back to trolls which will make you fall in love with him all over again.

Milind and Ankita recently teamed up together for a campaign called #FreeToLove by a oral healthcare brand. In the video, the couple can be seen reading out the comments about them on social media. One of the comment said that Ankita should be calling Milind her 'papaji'. To which, Milind quipped that 'She does, sometimes.' He also revealed that the age gap between him and Ankita is the same as that between him and his mother.

Another comment was targetted to Ankita which said, "You had your gold-digging moment. Next life you will be there with me." To which, she replied, "If you are with somebody the whole society is happy with, but you're not, then what's the point?"

After five years of dating, the lovebirds got married in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony on April 22, this year, in Alibaug. The couple further revealed that their parents were sceptical about their relationship but they didn't object to their marriage when they saw both of them were happy in each other's company.

Talking about the social barriers about being with someone, Milind, made a hard-hitting statement saying, "Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender... I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society."

After getting hitched in Alibaug, Soman and Konwar again got married in Spain. They had a barefoot wedding ceremony as the two are known for running barefoot and it was no less than a fairy tale.