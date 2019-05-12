Milind Soman, at 50, earned the Iron Man tag in 2015 after he completed the triathlon challenge which includes a 3.8-km swim, a 180.2-km cycle ride and 42.2-km run in 15 hours and 19 minutes in his first attempt. And falling behind, his 80-year-old mother Usha Soman has now set an example for her every fitness enthusiast by doing push-ups on this Mother's Day.

Sending out a strong message to all the women across the world, Milind posted a video of his 80-year-old mother on Instagram doing push-ups in a sari calling her 80 years young along with a caption that reads,

"While taking care of us and everyone else around, very often our mothers neglect to look after themselves. This mothers day let's show our love for our mothers by helping them stay fit & motivating them to invest in themselves.

It's never too late.

Usha Soman, my mother.

80 years young."

In her late 70s, Usha Soman ran a marathon barefoot in a sari and did planks too.

Watch the video here.