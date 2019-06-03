Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's unconventional love story often make people wonder how did a 52-year-old man and 25-year-old girl fall in love with each other. After five years of dating, the lovebirds got married in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony on April 22 in Alibaug. Later, they again got married in Spain in a barefoot wedding ceremony and it was no less than a fairy tale.

While Milind had earlier spoken about how he met Ankita at a nightclub and how those 10-15 mins were enough for a lifetime, it is now Ankita, who has opened up about falling in love with her dream man and marrying him after going through a heartbreak.

Ankita recalled about the day when she met Milind to Humans Of Bombay and how the age gap between them was never an issue.

"I decided to move out of the country & started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend, suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking–it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai.

I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel's nightclub.

I kept looking at him & he was staring at me too! My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he'd like to dance & he obliged! There was a vibe–I could feel it!

But I didn't want to get too involved. So I excused myself & I thought he'd forget about me. But soon he came looking for me–he had to go so he asked for my number. It was a new number, so I didn't remember it & didn't have my phone on me either.

So he made my friend take his number & asked me to message him. A few days passed by & I couldn't get him out of my mind. So I texted him & we met again after a week, for dinner. After that, we'd constantly text & meet.

But I still couldn't bring myself to get fully involved. Until one day, I told him that because of my past, with my boyfriend, there was a part of me that couldn't let go. To which he said, 'When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don't be afraid, we're in this together.' That's when I knew–this was the man for me!

We dated for 5 years after that–until we decided to get married! My family & a few others were worried because of the age gap between us. But it wasn't an issue for us! So when they saw us together & they saw how happy I was around him, they agreed too!

Believe it or not, we got married thrice! We had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall & the third, at a place called 'the end of the world' there. He's the best thing that's happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun–I can't wait to live the rest of my life."