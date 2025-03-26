For a while now there have been rumours of something brewing between Mannara Chopra and Elvish Yadav. Speculations have also been rife about whether it was the Chopra girl who got him in Laughter Chefs 2. Elvish has now confirmed the news. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was seen saying in his podcast that he is dating Mannara Chopra.

Elvish makes big statement

Not just that, Elvish also goes on to say that she was the one who got him onto the show. "Yeh baat bilkul sahi hai. Mannara ke saath mera chakkar chal raha hai. Usne hi mere entry karaye hai. (This is true. I am in a relationship with Mannara and she got me into this show)," he said.

Mannara cringes

While many on social media were quick to believe what the Youtuber joked about. But, for those who still went ahead to believe his words; Mannara Chopra's reaction will clear the air for you. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant has now shared a video of her listening to Elvish talking about dating her. Not only does the Chopra girl cringes on his statement but goes on to make faces, making it pretty evident that Yadav was just joking.

When Bharti asked Elvish about love life

On Valentine's Day on Laughter Chefs, Elvish Yadav was asked if he has someone in his life. "Elvish se pochote hai jinke bahut badi army hai, aapne kabhi pyaar mein border toda ya kisi ki aakhiyon ki goli khaye?" Bharti asked. (We will ask Elvish, who has a big army. Have you ever crossed borders in love or faced gunshot of love?)

To this, Elvish had confirmed that he has someone in his life. "Mera maana yeh hai ke partner ek hi hone chahiye. Ek samay pe bhi ek hone chahiye aur ek life mein bhi ek hi baar hone chahiye. Ek partner hai mere pass," (I feel there should only be one partner. Not just one partner at a time but one partner in your life too and I have a partner)

Elvish's revelation had left his co-contestants surprised and everyone started grilling him to know the name. But, the Youtuber refused to divulge any further details.